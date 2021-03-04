Editor:

In spite of Biden, news media and Democrats, we still have freedom of speech in America. In spite of the large note duck-taped to my trash can and, a few days later, a letter in the mail with five very colorful pictures and words. I will not have my voice or mouth duck-taped shut.

Your scare tactics do not work with me. Hated seems to fill Biden, Pelosi, Democrats, news media. They have lost all meaning of what America is all about and we, the strong Americans, must stand taller and speak louder than ever before.

God gave us true Americans the will and strength to save our wonderful country from those who have sold their souls to the Devil.

Esther Bentley

Arcadia

