I had to respond to the letter titled, "Protest murder of babies too?"

The writer's last comment is, "I wonder how many of these 'locals' would protest the murder of newborns that their Democrat Party is promoting?"

Give it up. The Democrats do not promote killing babies. Do you know where that lie started? Trump.

I saw a rerun of his debate with Hillary when he was running. He stated that then, worded a bit different. He's pushed it on Twitter, and recently stated it at a rally.

It's a total lie. (But, when doesn't he lie?) Women do not have the baby, as he stated, then decide with their doctor if they should execute it. That's murder, and no doctor would do it. Also, the mother is not going to murder her newborn.

And why would it only be Democrats? It's not and never was real.

Then again, Trump's cult takes his word as gospel.

And to the writer's first comment, the people who protested child detention, they are right. No child should be separated from family and placed in cages. No separation, period!

Sandra Beach

Englewood

