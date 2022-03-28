As a regular reader, I am alarmed by the content of many letters alleging Republican positions are somehow improper or even illegal.
Take the outcry against Governor DeSantis’ bill to prevent K-3 classroom sex and transgender teaching. What 5-8 year-old could care about or comprehend such subjects? What parent would permit it? What school board could justify it? One must ask complainers: what value has it? Nothing positive, so for what cause?
I pay $75 for a gas fill-up, double last year. Trillion-dollar giveaways to cushion COVID effects caused that, with more to come. Republicans say stop massive spending, but letter writers urged by elites promote it, a peril to national health. Who can pay such debt?
Many letters fume about Republican support for the Texas law to prevent abortions after the 15th week. Writers claim that law tramples women’s freedom to choose about their bodies. I understand that, but far greater trampling is a child being killed with premeditation because of its carrier’s inconvenience. Who condones murdering babies?
Left-wingers also refuse to address failures to solve: (1) our horrendous border problems; (2) regaining fossil fuel sufficiency in light of global needs; (3) corrupt incarceration laws that allow criminals to walk free without bail or jail time; (4) the moral decay of lying print-TV media, social media lockouts, conspiratorial elected and appointed officials; and (5) teachers unions refusing to assure proper educations for millions of children.
