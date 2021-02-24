Editor:
Impeachment, fair or not?
When was the last time you were judged by the parties that you were accused of attacking? Isn’t that what happened in the U.S. Senate’s sham impeachment process? The same people that accused Trump of fanning the flames on January 6th on Capitol Hill were the jury in the impeachment process.
Can you imagine that you are accused of a crime and find the jury is comprised of the people who accused you of committing that crime? This was not a fair trial. The impeachment was a sham.
Democrats were trying to assure that Trump could never hold office again and thereby not having to face him in 2024. Stay tuned, they are not done. Next up will be an effort to convict him of a felony so he can’t run again in 2024.
Steve Barker
North Port
