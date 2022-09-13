Editor:

Franklin Roosevelt was my commander as a Navy Hospital Corpsmen attached to the U.S. Fleet Marines Force South Pacific; but I remember him mostly for the NRA (National Recovery Act) and a third term. The NRA was like the Inflation Recovery Act of today - try to fool the people with words. He also passed a bill that provided no federal employee could be fired when a newly elected party came into power.

