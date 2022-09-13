Franklin Roosevelt was my commander as a Navy Hospital Corpsmen attached to the U.S. Fleet Marines Force South Pacific; but I remember him mostly for the NRA (National Recovery Act) and a third term. The NRA was like the Inflation Recovery Act of today - try to fool the people with words. He also passed a bill that provided no federal employee could be fired when a newly elected party came into power.
From 1932 until 1953 the Democrats were in control of politics and agencies. The cathartic effect of sweeping personnel out of their offices was forever gone.
What transpired during those two-plus decades is the basis of a "one party" system and introducing corruption in all agencies. The subversive use of controlling opposition has been seriously demonstrated in cases like Peter Navarro, 70-year-old, being placed in cuffs and shackles. Hillary's destruction of vitals going unpunished; while FBI's armed raid of Trump's resort looking for 'something.'
It is confusing and amazing that many still believe that the border is closed and that Hunter Biden is above reproach. That crime is not soaring, drugs are not a problem and human trafficking is a myth.
It is obvious that Trump must never ever gain the position that can further expose, reveal or unearth the magnitude and depth of such ectopic crimes
