Editor:
As an independent voter allow my intake of recent political/national events.
The primary reason the Democrats so desperately want to successfully impeach Mr. Trump is to guarantee his legal inability to resurface and run again in four years against the presumed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris who was never anywhere close to winning any Democratic primaries before dropping out.
At the moment they see no formidable Republican of national statute or recognition to challenge her. They are also aware of Nixon's comeback after losing in 1960 the presidency and 1962 losing the race for the governor of California.
The ongoing urban protests and violence seen last year were not Trump supporters but left-winger, anarchists, antifa and generally criminal elements. The Floyd killing and others were merely the sparks that evolved from the frustrations of lack of jobs, drive-by shootings, decaying neighborhoods, drug gangs that have spread across the urban landscapes.
Our cities are in turmoil especially as the demographics continue to change. Over 3,000 people in Philadelphia were shot last year. Other cities have much higher rates of shootings. Three out of every four African American births are out of wedlock providing little fatherly guidance.
This is where Biden and Congress better focus immediately. The first blow to the stability of cities was the 1950s/60s creations of Levittowns (front/backyards in a private home). The second blow is now the gradual movement of high tech jobs out of the cities and into the particular homes thanks to the pandemic.
Any third would influx/take away any jobs from the urban poor not suburban workers.
Thomas O'Brien
Punta Gorda
