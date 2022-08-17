The people have strong, vocal political opinions but when it comes to the economy, they are mostly silent. That's because in black and white economics there is no room for passion, for emotion.
Too much of what we consume is made overseas. China has grown rich with its trade surpluses. The COVID pandemic has disrupted Chinese manufacturing and the resultant shortages of goods enables price gouging. Inflationary food and energy prices are separate from disrupted manufacturing. Outrageous increases in rents hit the working poor hardest forcing some to live in their cars and on the streets. The Federal Reserve's raising interest rates will reduce demand but nothing to supply a steady stream of goods or increase productivity.
By halting plane travel the Chinese could have kept their virus to themselves. But then their economy would have been the only one impacted and some factories would have begun moving out of China. The Chinese virus has killed a million Americans and Democrats and their Wall Street backers could care less.
Democratic run Home Land Security and Democratic run inner cities both promote anarchy. The drug cartels are chaperoning two million people a year from 150 countries across the southern border making money hand over fist. Every day Americans die of illegal Chinese drugs enabled by the cartels and democrats could care less.
With friends like the Chinese who needs enemies? Right now the number one priority of the Democratic party is which bathroom transgender boys and girls should or should not be using.
