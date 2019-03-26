Editor:
If you took all the money, all of the wealth and distributed it equally amongst all the people, in a few years 10 percent of the people would gain control a majority of the wealth.
Most people just want to live comfortably, while a few are blessed or cursed with the Midas touch. Winston Churchill said capitalism is the unequal distribution of profits, while socialism is the equal distribution of misery. If absolute good is but a noble thought, then here in the real world compromise, some blend of capitalism and socialism is in order.
There are no Roosevelts, Trumans, or Kennedys in today's Democratic Party. The Democrats talk of their love and affection for minorities, for any perceived underdogs all the while the top dogs in the Democratic Party are angry white men and women who project their own personal shortcomings on society as a whole. They speak, and through government because they are social misfits, they trust no one and any God concept they ridicule as fanciful illusion. Forgive them, for they know not what they profess, which is wisdom and understanding.
Democrats do not challenge the people to look inside themselves, to grow, to change, to become more productive members of society. Instead, rather, they encourage their flock to be jealous, resentful, covetous of successful self-made citizens.
Larry Bierman
Punta Gorda
