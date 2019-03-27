Editor:
Englewood is not incorporated as a city or town; it spans Sarasota County and Charlotte County. The Englewood Democratic Club is forming to gather people across both counties to locally support environmental stewardship, a sustainable economy, accessible education, health care, voting rights and good government policies.
We support Democratic Party principles and work to educate and inspire like-minded individuals to make a difference.
Our monthly meetings foster fellowship and include speakers on important national, local, and regional topics.
We have an informational table at the West Dearborn Street Farmers Market every Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda
