Englewood is not incorporated as a city or town; it spans Sarasota County and Charlotte County. The Englewood Democratic Club is forming to gather people across both counties to locally support environmental stewardship, a sustainable economy, accessible education, health care, voting rights and good government policies.

We support Democratic Party principles and work to educate and inspire like-minded individuals to make a difference.

Our monthly meetings foster fellowship and include speakers on important national, local, and regional topics.

We have an informational table at the West Dearborn Street Farmers Market every Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jean A. Del Bonis

Rotonda

