Editor:

Well, you Democrats have finally gotten your wish to prove Trump lost the election. You have been saying that your guy beat Trump fair and square and now you are going to prove it in Arizona. Hopefully, you will continue to get lucky and have recounts in Georgia, New Hampshire and don’t forget Wisconsin. I really don’t know why you continue to try and block recounts — this is your chance to prove you are right.

I am pleased to see a thorough audit in Arizona for a different reason. I believe Trump probably won the election. If Arizona is reversed, might we see some more recounts? A recount of Georgia might have eliminated the need for the recount election for Senate.

Kirk Bodwell

North Port

