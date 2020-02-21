Editor:
I cannot believe the distortion of the Democratic party's goals by a letter writer. We are not after your guns. That was a scare tactic used for eight years under Obama. Never happened, not the point.
We do not encourage abortion (abortion after birth is impossible by definition). We just want women to control their own bodies and not be governed by someone else's political or religious beliefs. Fossil fuels are not the best energy option. You have been duped by those profiting from their use. Free or inexpensive education, a livable wage and energy efficiency are all financially possible if the recent tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy were rescinded and we didn't waste money on wars and troops where they are neither needed nor wanted.
Agreed, totally open borders are not desirable, but neither is singling out entire groups to whom admission is denied or separating families and putting children is cages. A single payer health care system is not as objectionable as insurance companies making large amounts of money by doing nothing more than getting between a patient and medical care to enrich themselves. As for African-Americans, I think most of them would prefer true equality and an end to fear and discrimination. Strangely, many of the things you object to work well in most civilized countries where satisfaction and the quality of life exceed ours. Americans need to rid themselves of the frontier mentality that allows them to view greed as a virtue.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
