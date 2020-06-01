Editor:
Well it looks like President Obama has emerged, from wherever he has been, to endorse his vice president as a candidate for president in 2020.
For all of those who believe he really wants Biden to be the nominee from the Democratic party, there is local help for your condition. He is in the news trying to deflect all of the new document releases about what his administration did to try and stop a smooth transition when Trump was elected. I know, you feel that Obama took a lot of “hate” backlash his entire time in office, but truth is most of this was because of his policies that were presented. This was not the case with Trump, his persecution started before he was in office.
Who do you believe: Obama - I’ll have “more flexibility” after the election; Schiff - I have proof positive that Trump colluded with Russia; Feinstein - withheld a letter that would have started an FBI investigation into Justice Kavanaugh (was OK with a sexual predator on the court, or was it political); Schumer - when Dodd/Frank (both Democrats) was being replaced, “If you do that then people who can not afford to buy a home will not be able to get one.” (likely will not be in the congressional record as they can revise and extend remarks within a five-day period).
The left says all they want is the truth. The truth is the Democrat Party has become un-American, anti-constitution, open borders, etc.. (need more words)
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
