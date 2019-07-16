Editor:
Let's examine the Pelosi Democratic game plan for me the past two years.
Resist and deny any program or proposal by Republicans.
Protest at any gathering of red hats or MGA rallies. It's only coincidence that all the rioters and destructors are dressed in black and wear masks.
Confrontation in public between individuals is encouraged.
There is no immigration problem. Hence, we don't need a wall.
The Electoral College voting system must be abolished. It's the popular vote that should only count. (That way, California, New York and Chicago can elect the president.
Non-citizens and most criminals should be allowed to vote.
Sanctuary cities should be expanded and subsidized by the federal government.
As of this moment, there are 24 Democratic hats in the ring for the next presidential election. Most of these are seeking the exposure for future name recognition and a life of politics. Why wouldn't every Dem believe they have a shot within the talent vacuum?
For all of the mass media "journalists" who constantly criticize this president because they think he's "unpresidential" but they also worry about their own survival in a threatened industry, should perhaps take heed. The constant petty attacks on his personality, or tweets, or haircut, or lifestyle are so similar to those of shallow Hollywood celebs that you may get painted with the same "brush of indifference" Who cares what you rant about?
About half of America cares about what he does to solve endemic problems, and they are the half that reads, and pays the bills and votes.
Stephen Nadle
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.