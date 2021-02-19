Editor:
Your headlines: "Senate acquits Trump." Associated Press chose to convict Trump, with "opinion, no evidence and the Senate found him "innocent!" I find this to be irresponsible journalism and inciting to never Trumpers for further angst, irate-ness and all-out attack on Conservatism!
Why does the Sun involve itself in pre-conceived judgment? This irresponsible approach to America's political presence, is disturbing, because of the Kangaroo Court of Democrat public opinion! Remember, there are at least 75 million "people" that do not agree with this new ultra-radical left-leaning socialist" bent on politics. Anti Constitution, anti-law and order, anti-God and country.
Sorry Democrats, we will not go away and we will continue to be "deplorable" as defined by the wonderful Hillary and her nefarious politics of: "If you do not agree with me....You are "deplorable"! Biden, will not finish his four-year term. Pelosi and Harris will do that and there are "two" women that do not have the backing of their party! Pelosi, almost lost her backing and Harris was second from the bottom of the choice of her own party (strange huh).
When will the Democrats, do the work of the people and stop hating with a vengeance? This unceasing pummeling of Trump is a strangely demented mind set. America can plainly see that in the warped Democrat-controlled Congress and their strange fascination with the impeachment process (two-time failures). No evidence, no conviction and Mitch needs to retire! Any questions?
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.