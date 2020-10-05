Editor:
Politicians have to make promises to get votes. FDR promised a chicken in every pot. Democrats have combined patronizing with years of marketing expertise to influence voters. It is a fine art indeed.
Now Democrats are sifting through data for what each sub-group wants. What can we promise you? What price for your vote? Decades pass and all most people have gotten are promises, frozen turkeys and government cheese. And they've been told that's the best we can do right now. Just wait. Good times are coming. But here's some cheese and have a turkey.
Do you want more? Housing? Well, we'll build Pruitt-Igoe and Cabrini-Green (these are now demolished government housing projects in St. Louis and Chicago but every major city has them). And we'll start other projects that promise much and deliver little. This extends to foreign affairs. What do you want to make a deal or sign a treaty? Well, that's not good for America, but if it's the best we can do, so be it.
America needs more than that. America needs someone who demands what is best for all of us instead of what can be passed off as success for some of us. Joe Biden is a prime example: He went along with 1960s leading segregationists the excuse was that's the best he could do. Not good enough then; not good enough now.
James Tucker
Port Charlotte
