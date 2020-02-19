Editor:
A letter published Feb. 13 referred to the GOP as a "cult."
The writer claims that the GOP is supported by "the KKK.. Allow me to inform the writer than the last Klansman to make a name for himself in Washington was Democrat Senator Robert Byrd, who would still be in the Senate today, had he not passed away in 2010. Byrd was a high ranking Klansman who was also the most revered Democrat in the U.S. Senate (with the possible exception of Ted Kennedy, who actually killed a woman but used family connections to escape any responsibility). You will look in vain to find any criticism of Byrd from Democrats while he was a senator.
Re: Trumps financial records. If Donald Trump handed you a copy of any of his tax returns, I guarantee you would not have the slightest idea as to what you were looking at. That level of finance goes way beyond anything you’ve ever seen.
Incidentally, a little research would show the writer that the Democrats are also the party of Jim Crow, segregation, lynchings, "colored" water fountains & restrooms, "colored" sections in diners and theaters and last, but certainly not least, turning fire hoses and police dogs on African-Americans who were demanding equality (I’m sure you’ve seen films). You can always be sure that it was a Democrat mayor or governor on the other end of those hoses.
Bruce Davis
Deep Creek
