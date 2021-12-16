Dear America: In the upcoming election of 2022, "please," vote responsibly, and "vet" your candidate!
Why? Look closely at your country "today"! Democrats, have ignored illegal aliens crossing our borders and what happens? Rampant crime, from unvetted illegal aliens, human slavery run-amok, uncontrollable drugs entering this country, and about 100,000 deaths annually from overdosing. Entry of "criminals" from foreign countries, sexual abuse of these unwitting victim travelers, women and children, the primary victims and the Democrats know that.
Why do they do this? Because the Democrats, expect their vote by offering "free money," free housing, free medical, free education for their children, free food. It's free because our tax dollars pay for that. Now, add the rampant uncontrollable inflation and allowing illegal aliens to vote in our elections (unconstitutional). Want more rioting, looting, lawlessness, human slavery, drugs, disrespect for law & order? Then, simply keep voting Democrat and watch your once beloved country/republic, slowly seep down the drain of communism, tyranny and social discord!
What has happened to our public education? Disrespect for authority, personal responsibility, patriotism, love of God & country? Does anyone "really" expect this Republic to prosper, under Democrat tyranny? America desperately needs to restore the creed, ideals and behavior, that established this republic! It will not happen under the present Democrat leadership, Pelosi, Democrat Congress, Schiff, Nadler, "mostly, the Democrat party and its failed agenda, is totally responsible for the 'dire straits" we find this country in today. Our world's enemies, are licking their lips.
