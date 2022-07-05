Biden moved into the White House, we lowered our expectations, and was disappointed. Under Democrat control, our free fall economy is like gravity without punctuation.
Pay attention to what Socialist/Democrats are accusing everyone else of doing, this is exactly what they are doing.
The socialist media is always chasing shiny objects spoon fed to them by the Democrats and ignoring what is really going on, their true agenda. I see their lips moving, but only hear the hiss of dissent! This whole woke movement is weird and misleading. We are entering the twilight zone, where people riot because they cannot kill babies, and if God had outlawed rocks when Kain killed Able, then David would not have the means to slay Goliath.
The proof of a double standard used by the justice department is evident with conservatives being persecuted and the Democrats getting a free pass – the Jan 6th inquisition.
At the circus and rodeos when something goes wrong, they send in the clowns as a distraction. Our country must really be in trouble our current government is controlled and made up of nothing but clowns. When you think you have witnessed it all, the Socialist/Democrats clown car door opens and another clown emerges spouting nonsense.
“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.”
Thomas Paine, 18th-century author of ‘The Age of Reason’ and ‘Common Sense’
Tide coming in raises all boats, but when tide goes out, we see who is swimming nude.
