Michael Jackson once said his father was mean and abusive. When Larry King interviewed the senior Jackson his response was that he did not allow the Jackson Five to run the streets, the drug scene. Seventy percent of Black children do not know their fathers and the primary causation is poverty.
America has had a Black president. There is no systemic racism in White America but there are isolated incidents of bad cops who if had been properly screened would never have been hired in the first place. Systemic racism does however exist in the minds of some Democrats. It's propagation is essential for the party to win elections and to selfishly maintain coveted political power. Democrats do not look for common sense middle ground but radically pursue egalitarianism which if not balanced with individual rights and liberties is socialist tyranny. Democrats have shanghaied the Blacks and seek to intimidate whites with their constant shrieking cries of racism. All the while left wing extremist are shanghaiing the party.
The Chinese government has killed 130,000 Americans and you would think the people would be boycotting Chinese goods which would thereby force Wall Street to move factories back home and to what better place than the inner cities.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
