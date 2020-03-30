Editor:
What is wrong with the Democrats in Washington? Do they hate Trump so bad they will not pass a stimulus bill to give the country a shot in the arm which it needs so badly with this coronavirus?
Or do they want everybody to panic with so many people out of work unemployment compensation will run out and with so much less money being paid into social security the people receiving will get a lot less or none at all. I am 93 and went through one crash in the '30s which was really bad. This could be a lot worse if the Democrats do not wake up and do something.
Raymond Grove
Englewood
