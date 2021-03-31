Editor:
A recent letter writer hoped that the influx of new residents from New York to Florida would not bring with them the same stupid, liberal policies that created the mess in New York that motivated them to move here. I hope so too, but I'm not optimistic.
It seems a lot of people are moving, not only from New York to Florida, but also from California to Texas and to South Dakota. Maybe those moving will catch on that they are all moving from states with high income tax rates to states that have no income tax at all. The problem is that almost all major U.S, cities, like Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Detroit, are hell holes that have been run by Democrats for decades. The homeless populations are squatting everywhere in these cities, murder rates are exploding and slums are expanding daily. No matter what, Democrats keep spending billions of dollars that just disappear, and keep being reelected.
That's why I'm not optimistic. Some people just never learn. Strangely, we just lost an administration that set all kinds of employment records (especially for minorities), gained energy independence (which was a major factor bringing Arabs to sit down with Israelis), gained considerable control over our southern border, and brought back tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs. Somehow they lost the election, and everything that was gained is now being thrown away.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.