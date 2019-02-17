Editor:
The Democratic leadership has shamelessly confirmed they care more about politics than security of this country. They are the ones that are manufacturing the crises. It is telling that on the first day Pelosi took over the speakership, they passed a spending bill that included $12 billion that allowed for abortions in foreign countries, but can’t find any money for a security wall.
An average of 2,000 people a day are trying to come in illegally. I would call that an invasion. We all know about the crime, gangs, drugs, human trafficking and terrorist suspects that are coming over. The opium crisis is costing over $70 million each year. Another $100-plus million in other costs including medical, schooling, welfare, prisons, etc. Add to that the cost of lower wages to the American worker from competition from illegals.
In the past, Schumer, Obama, Bill and Hillary, all gave speeches calling for money for a wall and spoke against the influx of illegals. What has changed?
It is estimated that there are over 22 million illegals in our country. The largest landslide for a presidential election was 17 million. Give all the illegals citizenship and the left is in charge for the foreseeable future, free to impose their socialist paradise on all of us. We have all seen how well that works in Venezuela and Cuba.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
