Boris Johnson and Brexit were seen as signals of what was coming in the United States with Trump and MAGA. Fortunately, the U.S. turned things around in 2020 with the defeat of Trump and his MAGA trickle-down economics.
If we hadn’t rejected Trump’s dangerous antics and MAGA platform, we would be where Great Britain is today with revolving leadership doors, sagging currency, rising mortgage rates, severe labor shortages and higher inflation than any other G7 country.
Today’s Great Britain resulted from extreme right wing politics based on corporate welfare and isolationism. Trickle down has never worked and radical isolationism leads to limited markets and critical labor shortages.
Look at the United States by comparison. Yes, due to COVID and the war in Ukraine, we have inflation at the moment. But, we also are experiencing historic economic recovery with a greatly reduced deficit. Because of our COVID efforts and the American Rescue Plan, led by President Biden and Democrats in Congress, people were able to stay healthy, keep their homes, and have good jobs.
Look around locally after Hurricane Ian. It is federal funding that is providing us with relief and a state budget surplus. It is immigrant workers who are critical in helping us rebuild.
The British may not have another general election to turn things around until 2025. We have an election coming up in just a few weeks. Let’s elect Democratic candidates who will help the United States stay the course to a strong economy for all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.