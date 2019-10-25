Editor:
I am amused to see the Democrats traveling down the same path that they traveled in 2016.
At that time, enabled by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Hillary Clinton was crowned the Democratic front runner.
Good, capable and honest candidates were pushed aside for the sake of the machine. This time we have Joe Biden, a bumbling and possibly corrupt candidate, being promoted by the Democratic Party. In both cases, it is likely that many voters are disappointed that the process is being manipulated. Those who don't know (or remember) history are destined to repeat it. Doesn't look like the Dems have learned the lessons of 2016.
Carl Hastings
Englewood
