Editor:
When I read the insanity that's happening in the world, I think you couldn't make this up. I remember when the Democrats voted to take God out of their platform a few years ago. And my husband and I thought we were hearing things.
I left the Democratic Party when Johnson became president. I knew in my heart that President Kennedy's association was the only way he ever would have been president. I cried when it came over the radio (in our county school) that President Roosevelt had died, I remember dancing in our kitchen with my Dad when when it reported Truman had really defeated Dewey. I cried for a week and prayed when I saw the interruption on the T.V. "President Kennedy had been shot." That was the end of the Democratic Party and the beginning of the Swamp in D.C.
President Reagan saw it and tried to stop it , but then with the Clintons, George Soros, and Obama it really grew deeper. Taking in losers Romney, Bushes, Flakes and others, who took God out of their platform. I campaigned for Ben Carson for two years, but knew at the first debate Trump was the winner, and Ben Carson saw it too. God's ways are often higher and better than our ways. I prayed so hard that he would beat Hillary Clinton. And he has done so much good in such a short time.
With so many obstacles. I know he believes in the scripture. Phil 12-13 he is living proof. I pray President Trump will win in November.
Emmaline Wright
Placida
