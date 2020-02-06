Editor:
In light of the ongoing “Schiff Show” and most other political happenings in our country the past few years; I felt compelled to share an analogy I recently read with your readers. It should prove to be particularly enlightening to our Kool-Aid drinking friends in Rotonda.
A woman in a hot air balloon realizes she’s lost. She lowers her altitude and spots a man fishing in a boat below. She shouts to him, “Excuse me, can you please help me? I promised a friend I would meet him an hour ago but I don’t know where I am.”
The man consults his portable GPS and replies, “You are in a hot air balloon, approximately 30 feet above a ground elevation of 2,346 feet above sea level. You are at 31 degrees, 14.97 minutes north latitude and 100 degrees, 49.09 minutes west latitude.” She rolls her eyes and says, “You must be a Republican!”
“I am” replies the man, “How did you know?" The balloonist answers, “Well everything you tell me is technically correct but I have no idea what to do with your information and I am still lost. Frankly you’re not much help to me.”
The man smiles and responds, “You must be a Democrat." “I am”, replies the woman. “How did you know?"
"Well," says the man, “You don’t know where you’re at or where you’re going. You’ve risen to where you are due to a large quantity of hot air. You’ve made a promise that you have no idea how to keep and now you expect me to solve your problem. You’re in exactly the same position you were in before we met but somehow, now it’s my fault.”
I think that sums it up and really puts things in a very clear perspective!
Joe Weaver
Englewood
