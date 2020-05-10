Editor:
Trump didn’t act fast enough, Trump didn’t act fast enough. In January POTUS Trump closed travel from China. Nancy Pelosi called him racist and told everyone to come to Chinatown. Nancy Pelosi held on to the impeachment papers for 28 days. Pelosi states Trump will not be president one way or another.
Were the Democrats more interested in the welfare of our nation, or their own agenda, or just getting rid of the President. Maybe, just maybe, he, we and them could have been concerned more about a worldwide virus attacking the nation, instead of the Democrats continuously attacking the nation from within.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
