Editor:
This morning I was so pleased to read the letter from a Republican in which he argues that the GOP must redefine itself. While I don’t agree with all of his approaches there is no doubt that he clearly sets forth well-reasoned positions in a spirit of compromise with the Democratic Party, which would provide workable solutions to many of the problems facing this country.
Such moderation is breath of fresh air and a real alternative to the strident and dangerous populist rhetoric espoused by the current occupant of the White House and his allies. We need neither far right bombast nor far left screaming — we need compromise and moderation by both sides.
When I got up from the table I thought that this guy needs to run for office because he’s a Republican who would win my vote as well as the votes of many moderate Democrats.
If the Republican Party wants to regain control of both houses of Congress and keep control of the White House it needs to do exactly what he recommends and redefine the party’s positions to the center of the political spectrum to get the support of all political moderates.
Frankly, speaking as a Democrat, it would be a good idea for the Democratic Party to do the same.
Jim McKinney
Punta Gorda
