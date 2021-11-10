Yesterday (Nov. 2), we Democrats got our noses bloodied. It hurts, but this is only round 1.
My grandfather was an amateur boxer, and attempted to teach his grandsons the art of boxing. I was not one of his success stories, but I did learn five very important rules in winning the fight:
Be ready, physically and mentally.
You get in the ring, be prepared to get hit and hurt.
As long as you’re still standing, you haven’t lost. Do not give up.
We climbed into the ring last night not as prepared as we thought we should be. We boxed like our opponent did, following his lead. We did not address the fake issues (CRT in schools, mask wearing in schools, the economy is weak, and Biden is too..). In short we appeared to dance to the Republican tunes only.
Instead of predicting doom, let’s all step back, wipe off our sweaty bloody face, and start listing what we did wrong, what we did right, and what we need to do to win big in 2022.
My first recommendations are: Stop campaigning against Trump! Ignore the old dog, he’ll quit barking when no one pays attention.
Start addressing the Republican lies and managing them. Let the people know that you want to address issues, not “things that go thump in the night.”
Use their records! This new extreme Republican Party is all about profit, not people. Power not democracy. Winning over governing.
“When things get tough, the tough get going!” Democrats, it’s tough, let’s get going!
