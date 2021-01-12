Editor:
As I watch the events "unfold" of recent political persuasions, several things are quite apparent: If Trump, is to assume some of the responsibility for the latest debacle in politics, one must realize that the Democrat side of the equation, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and many other Democrat leaders are guilty of aiding & abetting the insurrection,
Rioting mayhem, murders across this country, in Democrat-controlled cities (sanctuary cities)...Unrelenting pursuing of Trump and his regime, with unfounded and faulty basis of accusations, started by Hillary Clinton. Complicit in this is the FBI, CIA and lamestream media! They all must accept some of the blame. If anything is pursued, it should be the "removal" of such rabble-rousing politicians! Gone is the rule of law, gone is trust in the Justice Department. Gone is "trust" in the American government.
In dangerous peril, is our constitution and the future of this republic! An investigation will reveal that Antifa and BLM is the "willing strong arm" of the Democrat party. Biden, if he is to be respected by the 50.1% of the voting public, must be thoroughly investigated for the "suspected" criminality of his past! He refuses to discuss these allegations. (Is that American?) Do the Democrats really expect to sweep this under the rug?
Let's have some healing in our republic, or forget it! This country is hemorrhaging and it must be stopped! Get rid of crooked politicians, if you want anything left for our children! Guilty, self-serving electorate!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.