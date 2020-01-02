Editor:
Complaints by the feel-good, left-leaning liberals against the business man of the executive branch of government is totally unfounded. Businessmen are result oriented as is our current president. His current result after only three years in office is astounding: The strongest stable economy, lowest unemployment rate, and lower taxes for all citizens in decades, strongest military since Reagan, national pride is again on the rise, United States is again respected by our friend and feared by our enemies, and much more.
These feel-good idiots need to stop preaching their fetish for left-leaning disastrous policies. Here is a non-inclusive list of these nonsensical policies: Man contributing to climate change is totally ridiculous, the climate is always changing. It runs in cycles depending on the earth’s rotation, tilt, wobble on its axis, variations in its orbit, sun spots, etc. A rise in the CO2 levels ALWAYS lags the rise in temperature. This impeachment farce is a distraction from the corrupt political culture of the perinate party in Washington DC, always blaming everyone else for their own failures. The dependence on the government provide for you without working for your upkeep (getting something for nothing). Democrat policies that have created an epidemic of homeless men, women and children. Their legalizing hallucinogen drugs will create a growing group of automatons desired by the left-leaning Democrats. Liberal professors indoctrinating our children with socialism non-sense. History tells us socialism always oppresses its population. And so-on.
Bottomline, we need common sense to prevail in this country!
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
