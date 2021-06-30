Democrats need to
address Fentanyl issue
Editor:
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine. In 2019, the Trump administration leaned on China to stop selling fentanyl to the Mexican drug cartels. Now the Chinese sell only the chemicals needed to make fentanyl. The trouble in the inner cities is not racism or police brutality but uneducated teenagers with guns and white powders. Democrats own the cities and America is patiently waiting for Democrats to do something other than ballot harvesting.
Happy daze are here again as the southern border is wide open. Democrats have selective vision for they see only people escaping poverty ignoring the crime, the drugs and human trafficking. The cartels do run Mexico.
Democrats think Joe Biden is the greatest thing since sliced bread. Joe is a mediocre career politician who has never had an original thought in his life. The Russians have their own versions of the CIA and FBI. They are knowledgeable of Hunter Biden’s overseas adventure making millions peddling the family name. Should the Russians leak on Hunter, dad would be hard pressed to still say he’s proud of his son.
Against the advice of the State Department Joe gave Putin the natural gas pipeline to Germany. What a cash cow! What a monetary infusion into the Russian economy! I do think Donald Trump was a better Russian puppet than is Joe Biden.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
