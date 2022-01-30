The midterm elections are nearing. The Democrats are at risk of losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Democrats ran against Trump and were bent on political revenge instead of governing by soundness of policy.
The political rift in this country has not been this bad since Lincoln was president. Our country, riding a wave of political emotion, is bringing about the deterioration of our country. The current administration, apparently, doesn’t understand how they blew their total control over Washington. They fail to realize their policies are greatly upsetting to the general population. This presidency severely damaged to the Democratic party by their continued ignoring the dissatisfaction of conventional voters on key issues. Those voters encompass members of parties, including independents and multiple ethnic groups.
In all honesty, it appears that neither party on Capitol Hill has a clue as to what is going outside of the beltway. How both parties handle the midterms will determine their focal points of 2024 presidential election. The Republicans need to focus on issues that resonate with the common person, don’t go against, but go for something. Support policies that will bring about a groundswell of support. Not only for the midterms, but also for the 2024 election cycle.
It is necessary for both parties to articulate their positions loudly and firmly, and for the Democrats to stand a chance they would need to a change their course.
So far, it appears that is something they are unwilling to do?
