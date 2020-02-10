Editor:
Democrats, in light of the sparkling results of the Trump presidency so far, with all kinds of positive results for Americans, especially for blue-collar workers, can you please stop the bitterness and unending attempts to overthrow him and work together for the good of the country? Wages and employment are up, taxes are down, the market is up, the military rebuilt, great trade deals made, black and Hispanic lives are better off, life expectancy is up, illegal immigration is down, criminal justice system reformed, ISIS caliphate defeated, terrorist leaders killed, etc., etc., etc.
Your absurd behavior of non-cooperation and various attempts to hound him out of an office he won fairly are causing many Americans to question your loyalty and your sanity. Please limit your opposition to trying to defeat him in the election this fall.
I know that entitlements (Medicare and Social Security) are the third rail of politics, but they have to be fixed before the USA goes bankrupt, and fixing them can only be done with the cooperation of both parties. Life expectancy has increased to the point where age 65 is now unreasonable for retirement, and is an unreasonable age for benefits to start. Get over your hatred and work for the common good. Raise the age.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
