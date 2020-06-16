Editor:
The Democrats need to find a different person to nominate for president. Joe Biden has too many age/mental related problems to handle the toughest job in the world. He gets confused reading a teleprompter. I would not feel comfortable having him making decisions for our country and me.
Ray Steinwehe
Port Charlotte
