A recent Wall Street Journal commentary by Joseph Epstein resonated. He observed that many working people are still incorrectly persuaded by the liberal media that Republicans are the party of the wealthy. He then uses an essay by Roger Scruton to explain what Republicans really stand for, which are the values that most working people care about.
Republican ideology, according to Scruton, is: “to map out the true domain of government, and the limits beyond which action by the government is a trespass on the freedom of the citizen.” What is the true domain of government? He asserts that it is comprised of tasks that only governments can perform: defending the country, maintaining law and order, repairing infrastructure, and coordinating emergency relief. All other things should be left to free citizens who can manage them far more efficiently through volunteer initiatives and private insurance.
Democrat policies foster big city homelessness and rampant crime; millions of immigrants illegally streaming across open borders; economic policies that encourage run-away inflation; school systems pushing political ideology rather than "the three Rs"; and expansion of programs that discourage return to the workforce. Supporting these policies leads to ever-expanding government, increasing taxation on working families, and government control - "Big Brother" as described in Orwell's "1984."
I come from a poor, working class neighborhood in Baltimore. Growing up in a blue-collar town, people believed that the Democrat party was for the working man. Perhaps it was true then, but it certainly is not true today.
