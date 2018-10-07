Editor:
There is no more undemocratic group than nationally elected Democrats. They have mounted an illegitimate full-scale attack on a fully qualified jurist. Evidently, it is only Democratic presidents who get to choose justices. Democrats rely on liberal judges to “pass” unconstitutional or unpopular legislation they are unable to pass in state and national legislatures. Treatment of women and beer drinking are farcical excuses.
Since Dr. Ford’s testimony at least two district attorneys have told us that repressed memories recovered through hypnosis are not admissible in court because current events can be inserted. Is that why Ford and her attorneys have refused to submit her 2012 therapist’s notes?
Ford remembers that she had exactly one beer 36 years ago but cannot remember if she provided the Washington Post her therapist’s notes weeks ago.
Sen. Feinstein is the one guilty person in this tragedy. Instead of sharing Ford’s letter with the committee so that Ford’s charge could be investigated confidentially, Feinstein referred Ford to a lawyer – a member of the Democratic resistance. Feinstein chose to exploit Ford to destroy Kavanaugh.
During her testimony, Ford was shocked to find out that Sen. Grassley had offered her the option to provide her testimony in confidence rather than publicly. In this instance, Feinstein and her attorneys worked in concert against her best interests.
That Democrats are concerned about women is false. If they were, Democrats would be as interested in discovering the truth of Rep. Ellison’s sexual assault case which is current and substantiated case.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
