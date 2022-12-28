I consider the Democrat Party a corrupt, criminal organization equivalent to the mafia. They allow the breaking of our laws with impunity. Illegal immigration is a prime example. Human trafficking of millions by the cartels. The worst part is the million plus “gotaways." How many terrorists have walked across our border and run from border patrol, along with murderers, rapists, thieves and gang members. We are all less safe!
Hillary hatched a political dirty tricks blaming Trump for Russian collusion, then Hillary and the DNC got fined over $100k, by the FEC, for not disclosing they paid for the phony dossier. They tried to take down a president with a completely phony story. I call that treason.
The O’Biden administrations have set up a two tier justice system, with the FBI/DOJ going after conservatives, the former President and many in his circle, as well as parents attending school board meetings , pro-life advocates and patriots who walked through open doors into the Capitol on Jan 6th. Meanwhile there are no investigations into Hunter and Joe's corrupt business dealings.
Next is SB Fried, running the biggest fraudulent ponzi scheme in our history and illegally donating tens of millions to the Democrats. Unbelievable corruption!
Now we find out the Obama and Biden administrations colluded with big tech censoring free speech from conservatives, making blacklists and colluding with the FBI to censor Hunter Biden stories.
Democrats are turning us into a communist police state. Disgusting!
You think they’re not capable of cheating in an election?
