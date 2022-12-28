Editor:

I consider the Democrat Party a corrupt, criminal organization equivalent to the mafia. They allow the breaking of our laws with impunity. Illegal immigration is a prime example. Human trafficking of millions by the cartels. The worst part is the million plus “gotaways." How many terrorists have walked across our border and run from border patrol, along with murderers, rapists, thieves and gang members. We are all less safe!


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments