Editor:
I can understand why some Democrats will be crossing over to the Republican Party. The Democrats today are mostly Socialists. The only one running that leans a little bit normal is Biden, but he appears not mentally stable. It is time for him to retire from politics. Sanders is starting to sound like a Communist and will ruin America. Unfortunately Mitt Romney, a Republican, is no longer a dedicated Republican so he better not think of running.
Democrat Schumer appears to always put party before country. He did that with the border crossing. He wanted a wall until the Republicans came in power, than he didn’t want that wall on the Mexican border. America welcomes immigrants, if they come here legally. Now Schumer has threatened two Supreme Court judges. The Democrat party leaders, including Pelosi, have lost their support for America first. Is that what they want to teach their followers to continue to call Republicans names and to put party before our country?
Obama during his terms as President gave $1.7 billion to Iran in cash. Also many people under his guidance were more like traitors, as they tried to stop Trump from being our president. I am grateful for all the great things President Trump has done for America and I look forward to voting for him again this year. He made America great again and he will keep America great if we are smart enough to keep him in office for another term.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
