Editor:
The Democrats have done everything possible to make sure that Americans, and by extension the world, know that President Trump is a buffoon. Every day and every night on social media, radio, or TV Democrats and many Republicans told us that the President is a failure.
We need to stop here for a second and think about this. There is no doubt that politics is a rough business. But for Democrats to openly say they are going to be the "opposition" (their words not mine) is antithetical to the American spirit and to the "unity" they preach to us on a daily basis. Why in the world would any American regardless of party want their president to be anything but successful?
Democrats tell us how much we need "unity". Well, think about how much we could have achieved if the Democrats would only practice what they preach. So to me the Democrats have a conflicting message. I don't believe "opposition" fits under the umbrella of "unity." I did not vote for President Biden but I wish him and all Americans immense success in the following four years.
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
