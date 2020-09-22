Editor:
I’ve never been a fan of either political party. I believe for the most part that they’re filled with fraud and power hungry members.
Don’t for a moment believe that Trump is a Republican because he’s not. He’s an American. Both parties disrespect him because he’s obviously not a politician and a member of their “elite group.” Big difference is that he actually cares about we the people.
As I enter my seventh decade what really bugs me is how the New England crowd finds their way down here as they are fleeing their high taxes and Democratic mismanagement.
So what do they do? They vote for the same party that they just fled from! Now how stupid is that? So far you mostly see it on the Southeast coast but I suspect it’ll creep over here.
Lastly, there have been several people spouting that Trump will attack Social Security.
This stupidity really takes the cake, I’d call it brainwashing! I’ll tell you how you’re going to lose your Social Security....once the Democrats control our government the floodgates will open on the southern border and tens of millions of immigrants will arrive. Who do you think will pay for their benefits? The Democratic government will have no choice but to cut our Social Security and give it to the new immigrants. You can bet on it!
Lawrence Gessler
Punta Gorda
