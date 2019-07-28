Today's Editorial Cartoon

Democratic talking points are a critique of the president's personal life and never of his political and economic agenda trying to strengthen the middle class. Any woman will tell you there's no such thing as a perfect man, so what's the point of it all?

In 1790, you had to be white, male and a property owner to vote. How the times have changed for the better. America has always been a land of opportunity and never more so than now. With a little gumption and a bit of luck anyone can work their way into the middle class.

The Democrats rode the middle class to political power. The Democratic Party has evolved into a party that is obsessed with egalitarian ideology that is oblivious to how the private sector, not government, creates jobs and wealth.

In 2008, Barack Obama secured the black vote and Hillary was toast. The Democratic candidate who wins the South Carolina primary will become the nominee. Watch these Democratic candidates as they will promise black voters the Moon because without the black vote a Democrat couldn't get elected dog catcher.

Larry Bierma

Punta Gorda

