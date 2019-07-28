Editor:
Democratic talking points are a critique of the president's personal life and never of his political and economic agenda trying to strengthen the middle class. Any woman will tell you there's no such thing as a perfect man, so what's the point of it all?
In 1790, you had to be white, male and a property owner to vote. How the times have changed for the better. America has always been a land of opportunity and never more so than now. With a little gumption and a bit of luck anyone can work their way into the middle class.
The Democrats rode the middle class to political power. The Democratic Party has evolved into a party that is obsessed with egalitarian ideology that is oblivious to how the private sector, not government, creates jobs and wealth.
In 2008, Barack Obama secured the black vote and Hillary was toast. The Democratic candidate who wins the South Carolina primary will become the nominee. Watch these Democratic candidates as they will promise black voters the Moon because without the black vote a Democrat couldn't get elected dog catcher.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.