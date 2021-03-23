Editor:
The American Recovery Plan is for the working men and women in this country who are struggling every day due to the devastating effects of the COVID pandemic. Millions remain unemployed; millions still need to be vaccinated. The plan addresses the urgent need for more vaccines at more places and helps rebuild the economy.
The plan provides rental assistance to those facing eviction and an extension of unemployment benefits. Small business owners who are hanging on by their fingernails will get help for their businesses to survive and re-open. And it helps our neighbors who have lost jobs during this pandemic so that they can keep a roof over their heads and put food on their tables.
The bill provides over $42.3 billion in FEMA funding to help vaccinate more people so that we can finally get on the other side of this pandemic. And, $17 billion will be available to state and local governments to cover COVID-related budget deficits.
In Florida, 10 million families will receive a stimulus check. A boosted child tax credit benefiting almost four million children will help lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.
Yet not a single Florida Republican in the U.S. House or Senate voted in favor of the legislation. Republicans have claimed they are the party of the working class. How, then, can they explain their decision to oppose COVID relief specifically designed to benefit working Floridians?
Linda DeMerritt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.