Editor:
Shame on Nancy Pelosi for stalling an emergency bill that would help American families deal with the coronavirus epidemic. An article in Tuesday’s Sun makes it sound as though the Democrats are holding out for workers. The truth is they’re holding our for their own Democrat agenda that has nothing to do with the crisis.
The bipartisan bill that was crafted provides funds to help small businesses cover payroll, rent and other coronavirus-related expenses. It expands unemployment benefits and puts cash in struggling Americans’ pockets. There’s also well over $1 billion for the healthcare industry.
So why the stalling? Pelosi’s bill is filled with Democratic wish list items like Green New Deal policies and collective bargaining for unions as well as handouts and bailouts. Airline emissions and solar and wind tax credits have nothing to do with the crisis at hand.
Of course the Sun’s Tuesday article doesn’t mention the Pelosi wish list. Very disappointing Sun. I, like many others, keep the Sun for its local news and not the slanted national articles.
My take is that Pelosi & Schumer are OK with economic catastrophe if it helps their agenda and hurts Trump. Shame on them. Remember Rahm Emanuel saying not to let a crisis go to waste? It’s so disappointing that the Democrat leadership is willing to let Americans down for their own agenda.
Lisa Lambert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.