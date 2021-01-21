Editor:

I'm an 80-year-old White man who knows beyond any doubt that God loves all His children equally. There are no favorites but sadly too many folks have oatmeal for brains and have fallen for empty promises of our political class in Washington.

There is no free lunch, but too many simply don't care and are willing to sacrifice our once thriving society. Cicero said "A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within." The adoption of Democratic Party government dependency, promotion of class warfare, blaming others for one's failures and especially dismissing God from schools and inside our nation's capital is a primo recipe for catastrophe.

If our leaders are weak and lack courage then we can be stripped of our humanity and the precious rights we have inherited from fallen heroes.

Kevin Finnerty

North Port

