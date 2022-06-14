Editor:

I’m sitting here reviewing my Democrat /progressive bibles, “Cloward Piven” and “Rules for radicals.” Thinking that we have almost accomplished our plan for the destruction of the U.S.

Let's see, we’ve destroyed the family with so many fatherless kids. Check. We’ve infiltrated the school system where we brainwashed the youth thinking the country is despicable. Check. We have taken God out of our lives. Check. We are really close to total destruction. Our minions in the media have convinced most people that orange man is bad. With a little help from voting fraud, we have taken over all three branches of government. Just hope they don’t watch 2000 Mules.

But don’t worry, with the D.O.J. and the F.B.I. in our back pockets we have pretty much total control. Think about hundreds of political prisoners being held without due process, what a deal. The left-wing judges wouldn’t think about crossing us. Anyone who does, we put them in leg irons. See Peter Navarro.

Now is time to go back to the playbook of our new god, climate change. These dupes are going to love $8 per gallon gas, the destruction of fossil fuels (like we promised during the last election) and maybe we can screw with the midterms since the pandemic is probably off the table.


We have high hopes for new voters when we said anyone who wants to come here illegally, come on in. No borders Hillary was a real visionary.  

So, the future is bright. Be happy comrade. Down with the U.S.

Mark Volpi

Port Charlotte

