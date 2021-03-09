Editor:
It's been my experience in life and business that if somebody has a good product they promote the product. If they don't, they use gimmicks and try to discredit the competition. The same goes for politics.
The Democrats have been telling us for over four years how terrible Donald Trump is… The Resistance, The Opposition, Russian collusion, Ukrainian collusion, two failed impeachments and an insurrection. All of them gimmicks and Nancy Pelosi says they are not done. The Dems feel as though they are the only grownups in the room and yet they are the ones who have been having a temper tantrum for the last four years.
They have majorities in the House and Senate plus the White House and still nothing but trash talk. Biden barely won the election despite the 24/7 bashing of Trump and that has the Washington establishment scared. They tried to make Trump into the boogie man and the propaganda backfired miserably. The Democrats have a bad product otherwise they wouldn't be shadow boxing Trump!
One final thing to think about. What would Putin do if he were running against Trump? Putin would stop Trump's ability to speak and then put him in jail. That my friends is the Democrat’s playbook. Pathetic isn't it? The Keystone Cops are now running Washington.
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
