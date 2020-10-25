Editor:
OMG. Look at this. The party of hate is now the party of treason. If you haven't heard, since its not reported by MSM, AP or the Charlotte Sun, it is now clear that Hillary, the intelligence agencies, Biden and Obama all knew the Russian collusion was in fact a lie, an attempted coup by leftist traitors. They allowed three years of investigations against Flynn and Trump. Millions spent and daily accusations against the duly elected president and these basket of despicables put our country through hell.
Now they want to do it again. These low lifes are scheming to pack the Supreme Court, add states, delete the electoral college and filibuster, open borders to anyone to secure more votes so we become a one party country (see California).
That's when the real fun begins. Millions storming our open borders. Giving them free housing, free medical, free social security, free college education and the right to vote and all paid by you. They will abolish I.C.E and police, raise energy costs, censor and cancel opposing views. Forget owning a gun to protect your family as the libs brown shirts, antifa and BLM become the new police.
Trump is not perfect but he loves the USA. Choose wisely this election. Don't let the career politicians, the swamp and corporate media take total control with Kamala in the oval office. It will happen. This may be the last of our great nation as we know it.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.