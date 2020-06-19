Editor:
Take a legitimate poll, of just what comprises your readers' politics. I bet, you have a preponderance of liberals, taking this paper and many fewer conservatives. Why? Because of the sympathies towards liberalism. remember, more than half the nation voted for Trump!
Liberalism is a failure, just look at their leadership and what they have done for the last 3 1/2 years! An honest look, will reveal, that the forces of evil/Democrat party and its anti-American supporters, Soros, Obama, Clinton and many others, are the prime examples of tooth decay in our political system. Rioting, looting, mayhem and"other" activities, are still unfolding as we speak.This has been going on for decades backed by communism, socialism and Democrats.
Just follow the money trail. Bailing out terrorists, in our streets (a Democrat thing) does not fix anything, but prolongs this socially un-acceptable behavior! What has happened to this once great political entity? Why has America, allowed anarchy, to prevail and go unpunished? America has laws, against such behavior and yet, our jails are not full of these perps. NY State, California, Illinois, Boston, Michigan are some of worst states, allowing this to happen — extremely incompetent governors, irresponsible actions, of same.
Elected officials, allowing insurrection and lawlessness! Yes, police departments need closer supervision and to weed out those that are deemed unacceptable. Let the law and justice take control. Reject public insurrections. Protests, are acceptable, beyond that no. We all know right from wrong. Be right. Not wrong. Justice will prevail!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda
