Editor:
Freedom is only granted and given to us by God. Political forces are however working to take that freedom away to maintain their power.
Our forefathers recognized this and masterfully designed the instruments that developed a Republic that would inspire the governed public and states to a diversified form of government. Highly populated states or groups would not be able to dominate the lesser views with majority rule, with this unique structure of a Democratic Republic they created This concept meant education and public debate tolerated of all opinions and meant that discussion would determine an acceptable direction for civil society. i.e. free speech!
These freedoms have been under siege by the elite hierarchy of the political liberal activist educators. They only allow free speech in university settings as long as it long as it coincides with their opinions. No wonder American education is a failure and must be rebuilt to compete with third world nations. We are 38th in math and 24th in science and few college graduates could pass a compressive test given to 12th graders in the 1950s. We would be better off sending our children to a third world country for education!
The Democrats hate free speech and attempted to overthrow a duly elected president. Now we are told “you are not Black, you’re a racist, a Nazi and deplorable” if you don’t vote for a Democrat. These conditions were all present in pre-WWII and they called it fascism.
Bill White
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.